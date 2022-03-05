Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,874. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $185.12 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

