NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 439,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.