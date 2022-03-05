Verso (VSO) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $98,182.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

