Splintershards Price Down 15.8% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $53.54 million and $1.13 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 457,458,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

