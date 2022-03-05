Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $449,324.58

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Equal has a total market cap of $449,324.58 and approximately $140.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104448 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

