Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 511,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,718. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
