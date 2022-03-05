Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 511,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,718. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.