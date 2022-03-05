Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLLF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.