Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GTMEY stock remained flat at $$67.81 during midday trading on Friday. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

