Financial Contrast: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Femasys alerts:

6.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Femasys and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Westaim 296.80% 8.15% 6.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Femasys and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Femasys currently has a consensus price target of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 646.65%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Westaim.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westaim $24.85 million 9.99 -$34.40 million $0.05 34.81

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats Femasys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.