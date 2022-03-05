Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.34. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 396,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

