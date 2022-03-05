Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 50.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PMHG remained flat at $$26.95 during trading hours on Friday. Prime Meridian has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

