Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 50.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PMHG remained flat at $$26.95 during trading hours on Friday. Prime Meridian has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.
Prime Meridian Company Profile (Get Rating)
