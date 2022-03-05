Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

