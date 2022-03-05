Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $17.87.
Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
