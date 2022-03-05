TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce $36.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.32 million to $38.40 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $144.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.52 million, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,991. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

