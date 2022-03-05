Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 28,500 shares valued at $2,931,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 170,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.