PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 593,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

