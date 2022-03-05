PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $45.84. 593,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

