Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $321,759.60 and approximately $10,666.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

