Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% yr/yr to $3.16-3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 695,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 336.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.