Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Announce $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.50. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

TTE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 3,748,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

