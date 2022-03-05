Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Yum China posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 80.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

