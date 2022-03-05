Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

