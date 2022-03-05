Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

FMBH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 23,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

