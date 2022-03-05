Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.80. Camping World posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. 2,374,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

