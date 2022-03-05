FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading hours on Friday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.