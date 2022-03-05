FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading hours on Friday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

