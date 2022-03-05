Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Decreases By 43.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 1,514,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 344.4 days.

E.On stock remained flat at $$12.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

