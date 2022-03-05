Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

