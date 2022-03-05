$73.85 Million in Sales Expected for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.98 million and the highest is $76.71 million. Arco Platform posted sales of $54.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year sales of $220.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arco Platform.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,995. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

