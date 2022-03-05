Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Joby Aviation.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. 4,454,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $15,672,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

