Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $655,819.11 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 89% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $655,819.11 and approximately $356.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,401.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.13 or 0.06746347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00265922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00743172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00070587 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.00411645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00295820 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

