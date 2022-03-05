Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 23,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

