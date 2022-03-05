EarnX Price Down 5.1% This Week (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, EarnX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $687.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,441,888,962 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

