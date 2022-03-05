Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.05. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 356,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,911. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

