mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 12,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

