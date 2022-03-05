PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,830,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,618,313. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
