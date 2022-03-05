Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 30,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $50,042.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $106,634 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.