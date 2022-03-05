Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $15,861,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 809,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,959. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

