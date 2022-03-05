Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 720,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,864. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

