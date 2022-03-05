Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $179,169.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

