Centaur 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $337,834.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $1.67 million and $337,834.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,000,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

