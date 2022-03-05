Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post $98.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.28 million to $101.02 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 710,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,738. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.