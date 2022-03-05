Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post $98.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.28 million to $101.02 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 710,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,738. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
