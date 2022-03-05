-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

ALRN remained flat at $$0.43 on Friday. 325,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,270. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.