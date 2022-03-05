-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts have commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
ALRN remained flat at $$0.43 on Friday. 325,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,270. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
