Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 33,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,536. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 228,973 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuBase Therapeutics (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.