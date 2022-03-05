ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 55.5% in February

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $57,674.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $40,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,593 shares of company stock valued at $256,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

