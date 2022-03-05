ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 1,591,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. ESR Cayman has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

