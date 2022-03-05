ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 1,591,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 371.1 days.
ESR Cayman stock remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.
About ESR Cayman
