ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 1,591,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 371.1 days.

ESR Cayman stock remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

About ESR Cayman (Get Rating)

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

