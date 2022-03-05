Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 709,653 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after buying an additional 523,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 497,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 420,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 653,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

