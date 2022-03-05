Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Diversified Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

