Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 1,941,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,491. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,161 shares of company stock worth $1,240,157 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

