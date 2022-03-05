Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. 305,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.98. Braze has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

