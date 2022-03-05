Analysts Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astra Space.
ASTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Astra Space stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 3,182,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95.
About Astra Space (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
