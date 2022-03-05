Analysts Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

ASTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 3,182,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.